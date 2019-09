A Pakistan Army soldier was killed during a robbery in Karach’s Landhi No 1 Saturday night.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Asad Ali Khan. He was a craftsman in the Electrical Mechanical Engineering branch of the engineering corps.

According to the police, he was shot during a robbery. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

