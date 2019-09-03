Sofia Mirza files complaint over ‘malicious campaign’ against her

Actor and model Sofia Mirza has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over a ‘malicious social media campaign’ being run against her.

Earlier, reports surfaced that she had allegedly been accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of money laundering, ransom, and kidnapping.

Mirza, in a series of tweets, denied all allegations and claimed that the rumours are propagated by her ex-husband, Umar Farooq Zahoor.

I am fine,innocent and fighting for my kids recovery.These type of acts would not stop a mother to get her daughters back. I have legally taken action against all social media through cyber crime in FIA .#Saynotopropoganda #BringBackZainabZunairah #sophiamirza #sophiamirza pic.twitter.com/5nNzKa4Xdo — Sophia Mirza (@IamSophiaMirza) September 2, 2019

She denied receiving any notice from NAB and said that her husband was running a criminal network in Dubai. Mirza claimed that her ex-husband was wanted by Pakistani authorities, as well as Norway authorities.

The model has appealed to the FIA to take legal action against the campaign. She also called for websites running the fake news to issue an apology.