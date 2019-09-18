Smoking while driving in Islamabad will land you a fine

You can now get fined for smoking cigarettes while driving in the federal capital as the government has decided to introduce new traffic regulations in Islamabad, complying with international standards.

According to the policy, smoking while driving has been prohibited and both people in the front seats will have to wear seat belts (the driver and passenger).

It was already mandatory for the driver to carry their driving licence with them and now, if three challans are issued your driving licence will be suspended.

After running an awareness campaign in the city, the Islamabad traffic police and local administration have been ordered to implement the new rules by September 30.

