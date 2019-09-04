Six ‘militants’ killed during CTD operation in Quetta

Six alleged militants were killed during a five-hour operation by the CTD and intelligence agencies on Wednesday morning at a compound in Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed that the operation has now been completed and that one of the deceased is a female suicide bomber.

One suicide bomber blew himself up during the operation, according to the official. Three security personnel were injured and subsequently moved to a nearby hospital.

Authorities seized weapons and ammunition after the operation, which was conducted on a tip-off.

