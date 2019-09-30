Six-member working group formed for simultaneous Eid, Ramazan across country

Photo: FILE

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri formed on Monday a six-member working group for the removal of hurdles in observing Eid and Ramazan on the same day across the country.

The minister formed the working group during a meeting he presided over with regard to the issuance of a lunar calendar and observation of Eid and Ramazan.

The committee, headed by Qadri himself, comprises Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Council of Islamic Ideology chairman, Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia secretary general and others.

Speaking to the media, Qadri said they had decided to restructure the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and reduce the number of its members.

He said the moon sighting committee had too many members, however, it would continue to function as usual.

The minister said the six-member working group would make all efforts for the resolution of issues with regard to the observation of Eid and Ramazan on the same day across the country.