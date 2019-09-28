Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Six killed, four injured in attack on van in Hangu

1 hour ago
 

Six people were killed and four injured in an attack on a passenger van in Hangu on Saturday. 

The police believe the man who opened fire on the van, Haji Shakeel, had a feud with one of the passengers, identified as Haji Habib.

The van, which ordinarily seats 15 to 18 people, had associates of Haji Habib and other passengers in it. Two of the victims have been identified as a one-year-old boy and a woman. It is unclear how many of the victims were relatives or associates of Haji Habib.

Four people have been shifted to DHQ Hospital where the medical superintendent says two are in critical condition.

The van was on its way to Zargeri and the attack occurred in the jurisdiction of the District Hangu police. DPO Ahsanullah Khan told SAMAA TV that the area has been locked down while the police search for the assailants.

A case hasn’t been registered yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
