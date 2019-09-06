Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Six killed, four injured as Balochistan pickup truck turns turtle

3 hours ago
 

Six people, including two women, were killed in a road accident in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on Friday.

Four others were injured.

Bela Assistant Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Baloch says the accident took place when the vehicle turned turtle after its tyre burst near Buzi Top on the Makran Coastal Highway.

Four of the passengers died on the spot, he said. Rescue officials took the injured to a nearby hospital in Kund Malir.

Related: Seven schoolchildren, rickshaw driver killed in Narowal traffic accident

Two more people succumbed to their injuries and passed away at the hospital, while four are under treatment.

The deceased were identified as Imam Baksh, Asmat, Zainab Bibi, Shahina Bibi, Eshu and Chocho, while the injured include Sameer, Jan Mohammad, Zahid and Shahid.

