A sitting member of the Sindh Assembly, Ghulam Shah Jeelani, passed away in Karachi on Friday.

The PPP leader was a four-time MPA from Dadu District. He was elected from PS-86 Dadu in the 2018 general election.

Jeelani passed away at a hospital in Karachi.

He was a close relative of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

