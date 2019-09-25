Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh’s People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative budget increased to Rs6.54b

51 mins ago
 

Sindh has increased the budget of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative. 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a session on the PPHI with the health department on Wednesday where it was announced that initiative’s budget will be increased to Rs6.538 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year.

The previous budget was Rs5.926 billion.

The PPHI has 40,000 employees, of which 8,227 are contractual. It covers 653 basic health units, 104 rural health units, 311 basic health units plus and 572 solarised health facilities. There are 249 ultrasound machines at its health facilities.

Terming the death of a child in Larkana due to rabies deeply troubling, the chief minister directed all districts and main hospitals to stock anti-rabies vaccines and anti-venom for snake bites.

“We need to work on primary healthcare initiatives and improve our hospitals. The budget for health has been increased, now the services should be on par,” said Shah.

He praised the PPHI for its work regarding maternal and child health.

The chief minister directed Rs412 million be released for the Aman ambulance service which would be run by the PPHI.

Regarding a shortage of medicines at hospitals across the province, he said there should be no further delays in the procurement of medicines. The tenders for drugs have been advertised and will be awarded on September 30, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
PPHI Sindh
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
murad ali shah, sindh CM, PPHI, Aman ambulances, Sindh health department, PPHI budget, health budget, anti-rabies vaccine
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.