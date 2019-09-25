Sindh’s People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative budget increased to Rs6.54b

Sindh has increased the budget of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a session on the PPHI with the health department on Wednesday where it was announced that initiative’s budget will be increased to Rs6.538 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year.

The previous budget was Rs5.926 billion.

The PPHI has 40,000 employees, of which 8,227 are contractual. It covers 653 basic health units, 104 rural health units, 311 basic health units plus and 572 solarised health facilities. There are 249 ultrasound machines at its health facilities.

Terming the death of a child in Larkana due to rabies deeply troubling, the chief minister directed all districts and main hospitals to stock anti-rabies vaccines and anti-venom for snake bites.

“We need to work on primary healthcare initiatives and improve our hospitals. The budget for health has been increased, now the services should be on par,” said Shah.

He praised the PPHI for its work regarding maternal and child health.

The chief minister directed Rs412 million be released for the Aman ambulance service which would be run by the PPHI.

Regarding a shortage of medicines at hospitals across the province, he said there should be no further delays in the procurement of medicines. The tenders for drugs have been advertised and will be awarded on September 30, he added.

