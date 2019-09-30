Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sindh’s non-biodegradable bag ban comes into effect October 1

51 mins ago
 
The Sindh government is banning non-biodegradable plastic bags across the province starting October 1.

In a notification dated September 27, the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department said it is banning the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

It will only allow the use of oxo-biodegradable plastics. Oxo-biodegradable plastics are made from certain materials (polymers) like polyethylene, polypropylene, or polystyrene and are able to biodegrade in the environment.

Related: Sindh govt bans littering in Karachi for 90 days

To be biodegradable means that a substance is capable of being decomposed by bacteria and other living organisms and does not create pollution. Basically, it’s absorbed into the environment. That’s good news, because ordinary plastic doesn’t get degraded and stays for years and years, creating pollution and health hazards for living things.

The Sindh government has recently upped its efforts to protect the environment. It recently started a cleanliness campaign and imposed a 90-day ban on littering. Multiple people have been arrested in Karachi for littering since the ban came into effect.

