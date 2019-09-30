Sindh’s non-biodegradable bag ban comes into effect October 1

The Sindh government is banning non-biodegradable plastic bags across the province starting October 1.
In a notification dated September 27, the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department said it is banning the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.
It will only allow the use of oxo-biodegradable plastics. Oxo-biodegradable plastics are made from certain materials (polymers) like polyethylene, polypropylene, or polystyrene and are able to biodegrade in the environment.
The Sindh government has recently upped its efforts to protect the environment. It recently started a cleanliness campaign and imposed a 90-day ban on littering. Multiple people have been arrested in Karachi for littering since the ban came into effect.