Sindh’s basic health units get eight new ambulances

The Sindh health department gifted eight ambulances to various facilities of the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) in a ceremony held in Karachi on Wednesday.

The facilities are located in two districts of Tharparkar, one of Hyderabad, one of Sanghar, one of Jamshoro, two of Jacobabad and one of Karachi. So far, 196 ambulances have been distributed by the PPHI to various basic health units in Sindh.

These ambulances will provide free of charge services to pregnant women, malnourished children and victims of road traffic accidents.

“PPHI Sindh’s immediate focus is on reducing delayed patient mobility and transfers to and from health facility which usually costs us lives. We have mobilised the additional resources to ensure that medical care is effectively accessible to everyone in need,” said PPHI Sindh Chief Executive Officer Abdul Wahab Soomro.

The PPHI has been working with the Sindh government to promote and provide health services and improve access to healthcare facilities in rural areas of the province.

“The health department acknowledges PPHI’s commitment towards improving health indicators in Sindh. We are establishing a well-integrated strategy to work together and make basic health facilities easily accessible to the underprivileged communities in Sindh,” said Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.