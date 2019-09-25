Sindh Police suspend two officers over fraud, bribery charges

The Sindh Police suspended on Wednesday two grade-16 officers on charges of fraud and bribery, according to the notifications it issued.

Aslam Pervaiz, an assistant posted at the Special Branch Sindh, illegally demanded and received Rs5000 from a police constable for his posting.

Pervaiz was awarded “major punishment” of compulsory retirement from service with immediate effect following an inquiry, according to the notification.

Another grade-16 officer Abdul Malik, who was posted at the Counter Terrorism Department, Karachi as an accountant, was awarded compulsory retirement from service on fraud charges. He was declared unfit for the post in any unit of the Sindh Police.

On September 5, two Karachi policemen were arrested on the charges of harassing people and extorting money from them.

They were arrested after a video of them, in which they were seen taking bribes, went viral. A case was registered against them at the Bahadurabad police station.

In December last year, Sindh IG Kaleem Imam had launched an anti-corruption drive within the Sindh Police. One of the biggest problems people had with the police was corruption, he had told the media a few months ago.

The department also set up a helpline 9110 and a WhatsApp no 0300-002-1881 for lodging any complaints against police personnel.

