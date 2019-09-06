Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Sindh High Court frees man falsely imprisoned for murder

3 hours ago
 

The Sindh High Court freed on Friday a man falsely imprisoned for murder for years. 

Abdullah Sharki from Ghotki had been imprisoned in a murder case in a case of false identity. His in-laws made a fake ID card for him in collusion with a NADRA official.

They told him he needed the ID card for a property issue but in reality, they made the ID card in the name of Mohrab Shar, a man wanted in a 2011 murder case. Shar was also wanted in three other cases.

Sharki was arrested and subsequently imprisoned.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh ordered his immediate release after he was proven innocent. What was the investigation officer doing for three years, asked the judge.

He ordered Sharki’s handcuffs to be removed in the courtroom and the court staff gave him breakfast and new clothes.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
Murder Sindh High Court
 
