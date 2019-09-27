Sindh govt, WB to fix garbage collection

The World Bank has said it will help the Sindh government improve the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority, which was legally created in 2014.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country director Patchamuthu Illangovan decided this Friday in a meeting attended by Planning & Development Chairperson Naheed Shah and Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro.

The plan is to make the authority more effective, said a handout from CM House. It added that the CM said the SSWMA was a “new body.” But given that it was formed in 2014, it has been technically in existence for five years.

Illangovan said that he would send solid waste management experts to the Sindh government and through the planning and development department plans to improve the authority’s capacity. It should be efficient and be able to run itself on its own finances.

The goal is for the SSWMA to work all over Sindh. This will be done in steps and in the first phase it would start work in divisional headquarters and then in district headquarters.

The solid waste management authority is supposed to cover all of Sindh but is active in only 3 out of 29 districts across the province. Its operations are limited to Karachi where it has outsourced its work to Chinese companies in Karachi’s districts East, South and Malir. Former MD of SSWMA, Dr Attur Das Sanjnani, told SAMAA Digital recently that they have not been able to work as they receive only roughly half of their Rs5 billion budget from the Sindh government.

The SSWMA is supposed to get Rs5.25 billion every year to construct landfill sites, set up garbage transfer stations and make payments to Chinese contractors.

Karachi produces roughly 13,000 tons of garbage daily, according to Dr Sanjnani, although these estimates are disputed.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority has been criticized by people like the mayor over jurisdiction and mandate. The working theory is that it is the municipality’s job to do garbage collection. However, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is itself struggling financially and has not been able to perform properly.