HOME > Government

Sindh govt removes SSWMB chief Attur Das Sanjnani

September 18, 2019
 

Dr Attur Das Sanjnani.

The Sindh government has removed Attur Das Sanjnani from the post of managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, according to a notification it issued Tuesday.

Asif Ikram, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has been instated as the new managing director of the board. Ikram was until now serving as the Lyari Development Authority director general.

The provincial government has directed Sanjnani to report to the Sindh Local Government Department. His removal from the post came amid growing pressure on the provincial government over the issue of garbage in the megapolis.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that officials failing to clean the city of garbage will be sent home.

He has also directed the Sindh local government minister to depute officers bearing good reputation in all the provincial departments.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Attur Das Sanjnani Karachi Sindh Solid Waste Management Board
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
