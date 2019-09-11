Sindh Bank officer becomes NAB’s witness in fake accounts case

Sindh Bank vice president Nadeem Altaf has been released after he agreed to become NAB’s witness in the fake accounts case against Sindh’s politicians and businessmen.

He was presented in an accountability court after the completion of his physical remand on Wednesday.

Altaf, who was the head of the bank’s credit section, confessed to giving Rs1 billion loans to fake companies of the Omni Group and embezzling funds. He claimed that Bilal Sheikh, the bank’s former president, met with Summit Bank’s Hussain Lawai on May 2, 2016, and they agreed on the way to embezzle funds. It has been alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari knew about the meeting. Sheikh has been accused of making the plan.

NAB had arrested bank’s president Tariq Ahsan, Sheikh, and Altaf on July 10. The investigating officer said that the suspects were arrested in connection with the opening of fake accounts in the Sindh Bank. Altaf had submitted a request for a plea bargain in August.

He said that he is willing to help NAB get to the masterminds of the corruption cases.

Sindh Bank and Summit Bank are two of the three banks at which the fake accounts were made.

NAB has been probing many cases against Sindh’s who’s who in the fake accounts case after the Supreme Court ordered it to wrap up the investigation and take those responsible for it to task in December 2018.

Those being investigated in the case include PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father. Zardari’s sister MNA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Omni Group head Anwar Majeed and his family, including wife Nazli Majeed, sons Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Nimr Majeed, are being investigated too, along with former president of the Summit Bank, Hussain Lawai, incumbent Summit Bank President Ahsan Raza Durrani and Ahsan.

