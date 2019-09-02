SHO, other cops booked over custodial death of ATM robber

A case was registered on Monday against at least three police officials over the custodial death of an ATM robber, whose video had gone viral on social media a few days ago.

The robber, Salahuddin, was seen in the viral footage making strange faces at the camera while robbing an ATM in Faisalabad last month.

He was arrested for a robbery on Rahim Yar Khan’s Shahi Road on Friday. The police found out he was the same suspect who had robbed the Faisalabad ATM.

Salahuddin, however, died in police custody on Saturday night. He was a resident of Gujranwala.

According to the police, the suspect was being shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital after he complained of suffocation, but he died on the way.

But the law enforcers have not yet provided his post-mortem report, which raises suspicions.

The deceased’s father, Mohammad Afzaal, refused to receive his body upon reaching Sheikh Zayed Hospital. He said his son had been suffering from a mental illness since childhood.

“He won’t stay at home. We had had the address written on his arm,” Afzaal said.

However, SP Investigation Habibullah Khan held talks with the deceased’s heirs. Following the talks, a first information report was lodged against Station House Officer Mehmoodul Hassan, Sub-inspector Shafaqat Ali, Assistant Sub-inspector Matloob Hussain and other policemen, who were on duty when Salahuddin died.

The family of the deceased robber received his body after the registration of the case and left for Gujranwala.

