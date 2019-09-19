Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Shehbaz meets Nawaz, exchanges views on JUI-F’s Islamabad march

37 mins ago
 

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met on Thursday with his brother Nawaz Sharif in jail and briefed him on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s march on Islamabad among other affairs.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Wednesday that his party would organise an “Azadi March” in Islamabad somewhere between October 16 and October 31.

Related: JUI-F’s anti-government march in October second half

Shehbaz was accompanied by Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and grandson. The NA opposition leader also informed the former premier about the overall political situation of the country and exchanged views with him on the cases against the Sharif family.

Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, also visited and examined the former prime minister at the prison.

On their way back, Safdar’s vehicle hit an activist of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The injured worker was shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

