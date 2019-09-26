Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sheesha café sealed in Islamabad after residents’ complaints

Photo: AFP

As part of the ban imposed by the government on sheesha, the Islamabad police sealed a sheesha café on Wednesday in Islamabad’s F11 after a raid.

A search was conducted after Assistant Commissioner Sidra Anwar received multiple complaints and tip offs from residents about a café serving sheesha in the area.

Around 10 sheeshas and flavourings were seized from the café. Meanwhile, various other shops, cafes and hotels in the surrounding area were also raided.

TOPICS:
Islamabad sheesha
 
