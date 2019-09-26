Sheesha café sealed in Islamabad after residents’ complaints

As part of the ban imposed by the government on sheesha, the Islamabad police sealed a sheesha café on Wednesday in Islamabad’s F11 after a raid.

A search was conducted after Assistant Commissioner Sidra Anwar received multiple complaints and tip offs from residents about a café serving sheesha in the area.

Around 10 sheeshas and flavourings were seized from the café. Meanwhile, various other shops, cafes and hotels in the surrounding area were also raided.

