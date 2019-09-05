SHC CJ takes notice of anti-rabies vaccine shortage in Sindh

The chief justice of the Sindh High Court has taken notice of a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in Sindh hospitals.

The Sindh government has been ordered to submit a reply in the case.

Replies have been summoned from the health secretary and deputy commissioners of Dadu and Larkana.

The court was informed that more than 100 cases of dog bites have been reported in a week in different cities across Sindh.

The ARV is finishing in Karachi and the government is at a loss on where to get more vaccines from. There have been no arrangements made at government hospitals to obtain the vaccine.

Rabies Free Karachi Programme Director Dr Naseem Salahuddin says the import of the vaccine from India has been stopped. It also used to be imported from China but that has also stopped.

The health department hasn’t taken any steps to remedy this situation.

The vaccine imported from India costs Rs1,000 whereas the one imported from Europe costs Rs70,000. At public hospitals, cases of dog bites are treated for free. Public hospitals use the Indian vaccine because it’s cheaper. Some private hospitals in the city use the expensive European vaccines.

India doesn’t want to export this vaccine to Pakistan anymore and the government hasn’t come up with an alternative.

Pakistan Medical Association member Dr Qaiser Sajjad says the time has come to start producing this vaccine in Pakistan. If the government can’t find a cheap alternative to the European vaccine, the number of deaths due to rabies will increase, he said.

