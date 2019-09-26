Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail sent to jail in LNG case

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail were sent to jail on judicial remand in the LNG case on Thursday.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of the Islamabad Accountability Court rejected NAB’s request for an extension in their physical remand. Abbasi was arrested on July 18 and Ismail on August 7.

Abbasi, who has been representing himself in the case, submitted on Thursday a nine-point defence statement. He said his family, friends and some officers are being harassed by NAB.

If I misused my authority then what are Miftah Ismail and Imran ul Haq doing here, he asked the court. If I did something wrong, I would reap some benefits too, he contended, asking where he benefited and from whom. The court sent Ismail, Abbasi and former PSO managing director Imran ul Haq to jail on judicial remand till October 11.

“Over the past many months I have been asked to file replies to questionnaires after questionnaires regarding Qatar-Pakistan LNG deal, M/s Elengy Terminal, appointment of public sector company heads, use of Foreign Office vehicles, use of helicopters, use of airplanes, ECC decisions, cabinet decisions and then vague questions on assets beyond means, benami properties and money laundering.”

He said NAB then asked for 20 years of financial details on his assets, income, expenses, food, gas bills, electricity bills, phone bills, school fees, employee salaries, bank accounts, vehicles, business transactions and business associates.

NAB is threatening two officers and trying to make them witnesses for the prosecution, alleged Abbasi, who said they were being threatened over the phone. They have created a banana republic, he said, adding that the bureau arrests the suspect first and makes the case later.

If you want, you can give NAB an extension in my physical remand, he offered.

