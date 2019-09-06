Shahid Afridi meets parents of Marium Mukhtiar on Defence Day

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi visited the home of martyred Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot Marium Mukhtiar on Friday on Defence Day.

“Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis,” Afridi tweeted. “I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar’s home.”

The cricketer added that it was an amazing experience to hear about Mukhtiar’s tale of bravery.

Shahid Afridi had announced that he will be visiting her house in an earlier tweet.

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019