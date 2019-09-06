Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi meets parents of Marium Mukhtiar on Defence Day

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Shahid Afridi/Twitter

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi visited the home of martyred Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot Marium Mukhtiar on Friday on Defence Day.

“Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis,” Afridi tweeted. “I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar’s home.”

The cricketer added that it was an amazing experience to hear about Mukhtiar’s tale of bravery.

Shahid Afridi had announced that he will be visiting her house in an earlier tweet.

Mukhtiar was the first Pakistani woman flying officer to embrace martyrdom after her jet crashed at Mianwali’s Kundian in 2015. She was posthumously honoured with the Tamgha-e-Basalat by the government.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket MARIUM MUKHTIAR Pakistan pakistan air force Shahid Afridi
 
