Shahid Afridi calls for public hanging of rapists

Former Pakistani cricketing star Shahid Afridi demanded on Wednesday the state publicly hang people who have raped children to set an example for others.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Karachi. His comments came in response to a question about the recent horrifying incident pertaining to child abuse and murder in Punjab’s Kasur district.

Protests broke out in Kasur’s Chunian early Wednesday, a day after bodies of three missing children were found. The protest was held outside the City Chunian police station, where the demonstrators demanded the arrest of the murderers.

Afridi said there lies a huge responsibility on the state in this regard, demanding the public hanging of the perpetrators behind such heinous incidents.

He also said that no human rights group should object to capital punishment for child abusers.

“An example should be set for others and no human rights [group] should have any problem with it,” the former cricketer said.

According to police, five children have gone missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months, one of whom was identified as the boy whose body was found on Tuesday. The two other children have yet to be identified.

Their remains have been sent to a lab for testing, according to the police. A blood sample for DNA testing will be taken from the parents of all the missing children to determine if the skeletal remains are of any of the five missing children.

Kasur has long been at the centre stage of child abuse in Pakistan, with several cases surfacing from across the district over the past years.

In January 2018, the body of a minor girl was found from a garbage heap. She was raped and murdered. The incident had sent shock waves across the country drawing calls for the arrest of and stern punishment to the perpetrator.

Police arrested Zainab’s murderer, Imran Ali, with the help of DNA testing. He was subsequently sentenced to death and executed in October, 2018.

However, the recent discovery of the bodies of children has once again reminded people of the deep-seating problem that needs to be addressed.

