Shahbaz Gill resigns as CM’s spokesperson, Awn Chaudhry replaces him

Shahbaz Gill has resigned as the spokesperson to the Punjab chief minister.

His resignation was made public on Friday, the same day CM Usman Buzdar flew to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

He did not announce why he had resigned but posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account.

This morning took an important decision. Inshallah will share with you soon. — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 13, 2019

He has been replaced by Awn Chaudhry, a special adviser to the CM.

