Government

Shahbaz Gill resigns as CM’s spokesperson, Awn Chaudhry replaces him

1 hour ago
 

Shahbaz Gill has resigned as the spokesperson to the Punjab chief minister.

His resignation was made public on Friday, the same day CM Usman Buzdar flew to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

He did not announce why he had resigned but posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account.

He has been replaced by Awn Chaudhry, a special adviser to the CM.

Awn Chaudhry Shahbaz Gill
 
