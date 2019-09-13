Shah urges judiciary to take notice of Farogh Naseem’s statement

Says the government is walking into the MQM's trap
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah urged on Friday the higher judiciary to take notice of Law Minister Farogh Naseem's statement hinting at imposition of Article 149 (4) in Karachi.
Naseem hinted on Wednesday at the federation’s intent to invoke Article 149 (4) in Karachi. The article enables the federation to assume administrative control of any part of the country.
Article 149 (4) states that "the executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquillity or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof."
Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PPP leader termed Naseem's statement a "conspiracy" against the federation. He said this was a longstanding desire of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the government is walking into this trap.