HOME > Politics

Shah urges judiciary to take notice of Farogh Naseem’s statement

39 mins ago
 
Says the government is walking into the MQM's trap



Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah urged on Friday the higher judiciary to take notice of Law Minister Farogh Naseem's statement hinting at imposition of Article 149 (4) in Karachi.

Naseem hinted on Wednesday at the federation’s intent to invoke Article 149 (4) in Karachi. The article enables the federation to assume administrative control of any part of the country.

Article 149 (4) states that "the executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquillity or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof."

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the PPP leader termed Naseem's statement a "conspiracy" against the federation. He said this was a longstanding desire of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the government is walking into this trap.

Related: Imposing Article 149 first step towards Karachi province, says Rabbani

Shah said the government should look into what the law minister intends to do after all. He said the demand for Naseem's resignation is not enough, he should be brought to justice.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which rules in the centre, and the PPP, the ruling party in Sindh, have been locked in an escalating war of words since Naseem made the remarks.

A day earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed that the centre will not gain administrative control of Karachi.

He said the federal government must come into its senses and take care of the people, adding, "There is a limit to injustice".

The PPP chairman said the centre should take its designs on Karachi and go home.

