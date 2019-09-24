Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Shadab will donate Sri Lanka match fee to earthquake affectees

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan announced Tuesday that he will donate his match fee from the Sri Lanka series to people affected by the earthquake in northern Pakistan.

“Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need,” Khan said in a tweet.

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer, has also urged Pakistanis to “help the affected people wholeheartedly”.

At least 21 people were killed and over 450 injured after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. All the deaths were reported from Kashmir’s Mirpur district.

The death toll was confirmed by the Mirpur DIG and NDMA.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
