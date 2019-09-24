Shadab will donate Sri Lanka match fee to earthquake affectees

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan announced Tuesday that he will donate his match fee from the Sri Lanka series to people affected by the earthquake in northern Pakistan.

“Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need,” Khan said in a tweet.

I pledge to donate all my match fees from the #PAKvSL series to the ppl affected by the #earthquake in Pakistan today. Let’s try to help our brothers and sisters in need. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 24, 2019

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer, has also urged Pakistanis to “help the affected people wholeheartedly”.

Very tragic news about the earthquake, please help the affected people wholeheartedly. My prayers are with everyone affected and victims. May Allah bless us all🤲 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 24, 2019

At least 21 people were killed and over 450 injured after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. All the deaths were reported from Kashmir’s Mirpur district.

The death toll was confirmed by the Mirpur DIG and NDMA.

