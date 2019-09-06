Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Seven schoolchildren, rickshaw driver killed in Narowal traffic accident

5 hours ago
 

Seven schoolchildren and the man driving the rickshaw they were in were killed when a truck carrying rocks overturned in Narowal Friday morning. 

Six other students were injured.

The accident occurred on Shakargarh Road in Zafarwal. The driver of the truck was reportedly speeding and trying to avoid potholes on the road. However, his truck fell in one and overturned on a rickshaw carrying schoolchildren.

People living nearby tried to catch the driver after the accident but he succeeding in fleeing.

The children were all from different schools. The victims have been identified as the 23-year-old rickshaw driver Muhaddas, nine-year-old Yaseen, six-year-old Ahmad, 14-year-old Nisha, 17-year-old Kinza, Ahmad, Aemin and six-year-old Farhan. Fourteen-year-old Swera, 13-year-old Aliza, 13-year-old Aqsa, 14-year-old Javeria and seven-year-old Abdul Hanan were injured.

They were taken to the RHC Zafarwal Hospital.

Tell us what you think:

