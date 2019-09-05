Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Seven ‘missing’ men have returned home, court told

6 mins ago
 

Seven missing persons have returned home in Sindh. 

This was revealed on Wednesday in a report submitted to the Sindh High Court by an investigation team.

As many as 40 petitions have been filed by the families of missing people. The families have accused law enforcement agencies of abducting their loved ones, an allegation the authorities have repeatedly denied.

The people who have been recovered include Muhammad Nadeem, Ajab, Jaid, Saleem, and Javed.

Many cases are still pending in court. The court has ordered the authorities to ensure the recovery of more people and submit another report in a month.

missing persons case Sindh High Court
 
