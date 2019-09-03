Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Seven Lahore policemen booked for ‘torturing man to death’

17 mins ago
 

Seven police officers, including an SHO and DSP, have been booked for allegedly torturing a man to death in Lahore on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Amir Masih, was arrested over charges of street crime. He was taken to an unidentified location, where he was reportedly tortured.

On September 2, two unidentified officers dropped Amir, who was suffering from serious injuries, outside a hospital. He was taken to the Services Hospital, where he passed away. His body has been shifted to another hospital for postmortem.

Police set up torture cell in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Punjab Inspector-General Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the incident and ordered that a case be registered against the SHO, investigation officer and five other officers. He asked for a detailed report to be submitted within a day.

Tell us what you think:

