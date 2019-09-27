Senate wants KDA to tackle land mafia in Mehran Town

A Senate committee has started to look into complaints from overseas Pakistanis who invested in but were not given their plots in Mehran Town in Karachi’s Korangi.

Thousands of people had bought land that was allotted to them by the Karachi Development Authority in 1977. In August, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development took notice of the complaints and asked KDA to present its records of the status of these plots.

On April 19, the committee met with Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman in chair. They gave KDA an August 20 deadline. By September, the director for Land in KDA had replied that when a sub-committee would be formed to look into the matter, they would provide the records.

In 1977, KDA announced a housing scheme for overseas Pakistanis in Mehran Town, Korangi spread over 1,150 acres and nine sectors with 5,000 plots of varying sizes. Since 2004, however, the housing scheme has been taken over by the land mafia and is a virtual no-go area for KDA officials. From 2004 to 2014 the land mafia members took over parcels of land and were involved in “china cutting” by forging the documents to sell the plots to others.

One of the victims, Dr Ziauddin, is a retired federal officer. “I have been fighting for my 400-square-yard plot for the last five years,” he told Samaa Digital.

He acquired the plot in 1987 in KDA balloting and paid Rs250,000. “It has been 32 years but I have not received the possession [papers],” he added. He has written several letters to the KDA director-general, chief secretary and federal ombudsman, but nothing has been done.

“My plot is encroached on by the land mafia and they are offering me Rs0.5 million to withdraw from the land I bought,” he said. “How is it possible that I take Rs0.5 million for a plot that now costs Rs30 million?”

Waryal Indher, the director for Estate & Enforcement at KDA, confirmed that the land mafia has been active. “Nearly 100 plots of different categories have been retrieved by the KDA Estate and Enforcement team since 2014,” he said. “Our team was attacked by land grabbers several times during the operation in Mehran Town.”

The men were armed and several KDA officials were badly injured. The last anti-encroachment operation took place in August but did not succeed as it did not have back from the police force or law-enforcing agencies.