Entertainment

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

18 mins ago
 

Photo: Seinfeld

Netflix has acquired global streaming rights to Seinfeld.

Netflix will offer all 180 episodes of Seinfeld in the US and to its 151 million subscribers throughout the world when the five-year pact takes effect in 2021, reported the Los Angeles Time.

“‘Seinfeld’ is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show,” Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement to The Times. “Now, 30 years after its premiere, ‘Seinfeld’ remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Walt Disney Co., has the current domestic streaming rights to “Seinfeld,” paying about $130 million in a six-year deal that expires in 2021.

Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time.”

