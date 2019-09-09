Security tight as mourners gather for Muharram 9 processions

Thousands of mourners have started gathering at different locations to participate in the Muharram 9 processions to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers who sacrificed their lives for Islam at Karbala 1,400 years ago.

Snipers are positioned on rooftops and about 300 lanes connecting to Karachi’s main MA Jinnah Road have been sealed with shipping containers. The movements of the processions will be monitored on CCTV cameras too.

In Karachi, the main procession will start from Nishtar Park in the afternoon. It will culminate at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar via the following route: Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, back to MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanjee Road and Hussanian Iranian Imambargah.

Sindh home department has written a letter to the interior ministry asking it to block mobile phone services along the procession routes on Muharram 9 and 10. Cellular services are expected to be suspects in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, and Larkana.

More than 7,000 policemen have been deployed across Sindh to maintain law and order during the processions. Over 10,000 policemen have been deployed in Karachi, 19,496 in Hyderabad and 17,042 in Larkana.

The main procession in Lahore will depart from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate. It will pass through Mohalla Chehl Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Ucchi Masjid, Bhatti Chowk, and then culminate at the Karbala Gamay Shah.

In Islamabad, the biggest mourning procession will depart from Markazi Imambargah Asna Ashri, in Sector G-6/2, and pass through different imambargahs and culminate where is started from. More than 10,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure the security of different processions.

