Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code was imposed in Rawalpindi on Thursday as part of security measures for Muharram.

A notification was issued in which it said the order will be in place throughout the district till Muharram 10.

Under Section 144, pillion riding and carrying weapons are banned in the district. Wall chalking and using loud speakers is also not allowed under Section 144.

