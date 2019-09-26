SC overturns man’s blasphemy conviction after 17 years

A man sentenced to death in 2002 for blasphemy and who spent 17 years awaiting execution has had his conviction overturned by Supreme Court, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

Wajih-ul-Hassan, a Muslim, also spent a year in jail before his conviction. He is expected to be released in the coming days after the decision was handed down by the top court on Wednesday, said the lawyer, Nadeem Anthony.

“Everyone was crying with happiness,” he told AFP, adding that it had been a “long journey”.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan.

About 40 people convicted of blasphemy are currently on death row in Pakistan, according to a 2018 estimate by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Amnesty International demanded in a statement Pakistani authorities release another blasphemy accused, university professor Junaid Hafeez, who has spent more than five years in solitary confinement.

There have been “severe delays” in his trial, with eight judges succeeding each other in the case without deciding his fate, according to Amnesty.

In May 2014, three gunmen murdered Hafeez’s lawyer.

The acquittal last October of Asia Bibi, a Christian who had spent more than eight years on death row for blasphemy, provoked violent protests across the country.

Bibi now lives in Canada with her family.

