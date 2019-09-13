SC orders restoring school fees to that of Jan 2017

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Friday all private schools across the country to restore their fees to that of January 2017.

The apex court issued a written verdict pertaining to the case today. The 69-page verdict was written by Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

It declared any increase in fees after January 2017 null and void, directing private schools to adjust the additional amounts they charged in future dues.

The apex court said in the verdict that private schools would only be able to charge fees that would be approved by the concerned regulator. Schools were also barred from increasing their fees by more than 5% a year.

The court further said the 20% reduction in fees could also not be recovered from the parents. A complaint cell would also be established with regard to the issue.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa clarified that the verdict is applicable to all private schools across the country.

Justice Faisal Arab, who was part of the three-member bench, wrote a dissent wrote stating that the yearly increase in fees should be 8%, instead of 5%.

The court had announced a short verdict in the case on June 12.

