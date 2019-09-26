Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

SC fines lawyer for arguing in favour of client’s opponent

47 mins ago
 
Judge interrupted the lawyer asking which party he was representing



The Supreme Court on Thursday fined a lawyer for presenting arguments in favour of his client’s opponent during the hearing of a case.

The passionate lawyer kept presenting arguments for half-an-hour until he was interrupted by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The judge questioned the lawyer which party he was representing in the case.

lawyer Supreme Court
 
