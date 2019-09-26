Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Court to announce verdict in Qandeel Baloch murder case Friday
Police claim to have arrested suspect in Chunian child murders
Three Rawalpindi men arrested for raping 14-year-old boy
Kashmir not a geographical issue, but matter of love: COAS
News
SC fines lawyer for arguing in favour of client’s opponent
Zulqarnain Iqbal
47 mins ago
Judge interrupted the lawyer asking which party he was representing
The Supreme Court on Thursday fined a lawyer for presenting arguments in favour of his client’s opponent during the hearing of a case.
The passionate lawyer kept presenting arguments for half-an-hour until he was interrupted by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
The judge questioned the lawyer which party he was representing in the case.
lawyer
Supreme Court
Islamabad students stage skit to protest Kashmir humanitarian crisis
SAMAA TV
education
