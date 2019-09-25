SC accepts Justice Isa’s petition against presidential reference for hearing

The Supreme Court accepted on Tuesday Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition challenging a presidential reference against him for initial hearing.

A full-court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted on Tuesday a hearing of the petitions filed by Justice Isa and others.

The court issued notices to all the parties in the case, including President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Law Minister Farogh Naseem, seeking their response. A notice was also issued to the Supreme Judicial Council secretary.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial said similar legal points were raised in all the petitions, which needed to be reviewed. He said the petitions would be reviewed in accordance with his oath, the constitution and the law.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was not part of Tuesday’s proceedings as he was on a leave. Justice Isa’s counsel, Munir A Malik, also did not appear at the hearing.

At this, Justice Bandial remarked that all the judges were hearing the case leaving everything aside. He urged that lawyers should also come to the court fully prepared as it was a significant case.

The hearing was then adjourned until October 8.

The government had confirmed in June that two references had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against three judges for owning foreign assets.

The offices of the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office, had issued a joint statement.

The assets recovery unit was established at the PM Office to “bring back the unlawful wealth back to Pakistan”, it had said. The unit also receives complaints with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.

The recovery unit forwarded the complaint to the law and justice ministry. The assets recovery unit verified it and received “certified copies from the land registries of the relevant assets, which were duly attested by the High Commission of Pakistan in the UK and notarized in London”.

The information was shared with the Supreme Judicial Council and two references were filed, the statement said.

