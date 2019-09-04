Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers in Pakistan today to discuss Kashmir

2 hours ago
 

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be arriving in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Saudi Foreign Minister Adil Al Jubeir and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will be in Islamabad for one day.

They will be meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, two-way communication as well as situation in Indian-held Kashmir will be discussed. The overall situation in the region will also be discussed.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency tweeted that PM Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over the phone and discussed the “latest developments in the region”.

This is the third phone call between the two leaders since India revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status on August 5. Tensions between Pakistan and India flared up after the move. India has curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet in Kashmir, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

