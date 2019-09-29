Sunday, September 29, 2019  | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Saudi King Salman’s person bodyguard was shot dead by his friend, Saudi state TV has announced.

Major General Abdul Aziz al-Faghm, the king’s long-term bodyguard, was killed at a private residence in Jeddah during a “personal dispute”.

A police statement said al-Faghm had a verbal exchange with a man identified as Mamdouh bin Meshaal, who opened fire at him.

Photo: AFP

The shooter refused to surrender to the police who had surrounded the scene and later shot him dead, the statement said. Another Saudi, a Filipino and five members of the security forces were also injured.

Al-Faghm had also served as the personal bodyguard of the late King Abdullah, according to local media.

