Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead in Jeddah

Saudi King Salman’s person bodyguard was shot dead by his friend, Saudi state TV has announced.

Major General Abdul Aziz al-Faghm, the king’s long-term bodyguard, was killed at a private residence in Jeddah during a “personal dispute”.

A police statement said al-Faghm had a verbal exchange with a man identified as Mamdouh bin Meshaal, who opened fire at him.

The shooter refused to surrender to the police who had surrounded the scene and later shot him dead, the statement said. Another Saudi, a Filipino and five members of the security forces were also injured.

Al-Faghm had also served as the personal bodyguard of the late King Abdullah, according to local media.

