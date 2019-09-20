Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sardar Masood Khan wants Bill Gates to rescind Modi’s award

55 mins ago
 

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has demanded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation rescind its award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the blatant basic human rights violations in Kashmiri, attacks on minorities in India and his role in the horrific massacre in Gujarat.

While addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Youth Convention in Islamabad on Friday, he said that he wants to protest against the foundation for awarding the “butcher of Gujarat and occupier of Kashmir”.

“Bill Gates has always been our role model but we are disappointed that they have decided to present an award to Modi,” said Khan.

The Gates Foundation, which focuses on health and anti-poverty programmes, is honouring PM Modi for his ambitious Clean India campaign, centred on an initiative that has built 100 million new toilets in India over the past five years. He is being recognised by the foundation in New York on September 24 for the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Related: Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of event awarding Modi

Khan urged all the students and youth of Pakistan to start a social media campaign against the award ceremony. “It’s our responsibility to protect Kashmir and we will do it till our last breath,” he said. He also suggested organizing a MUN on the Kashmir issue and sending the results of it to the US.

He said that Kashmiris are told that India is not their country. “India has snatched the flag and freedom of Kashmiris. Extremist Modi has restricted people to their homes. If India thinks Pakistan is scared, they are mistaken. We will retaliate,” he warned.

Khan added that Pakistan is prepared to fight against Indian brutality. “We will not fight like India, we will fight according to the Islamic rules and regulations and there will be no human rights violations in this war,” said Khan.  He remarked that the fight is not against India, it is against Hindu ideology.

The president also thanked China, Turkey and other countries for their support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Earlier, Gates Foundation confirmed actors Jameela Jamil and Riz Ahmed have dropped out of their event. Jamil, who stars in the US sitcom The Good Place, hinted at the geopolitical tensions but declined to mention specifics in a post on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
