Salahuddin laid to rest after second autopsy

Salahuddin Ayubi, the suspected ATM robber who died in Rahim Yar Khan police custody a day after being arrested last month, was buried for the second time on Saturday after his body was exhumed for a second autopsy.

The post-mortem examination took place at Civil Hospital Gujranwala on the request Salahuddin’s father who had expressed dissatisfaction with the previous report. A medical board comprising Punjab Medico-Legal Surgeon Dr Zafar, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil, Head of Forensic Department Dr Farhat Sultana and three other senior doctors of Mayo Hospital conducted the examination.

They also gathered samples from the body for further tests.

Kamoke Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Arif had given authorities the go ahead to exhume Salahuddin’s body. He was present during the process, as were the medical board, security personnel, court staff and the deceased’s family.

The bruises on his body were not identified in the autopsy report, his father had claimed. “I bathed his body with my own hands and saw his bruises with my own eyes,” Afzaal said on SAMAA TV’s show Awaz on September 4.

While talking to the media, Salahuddin’s brother was hopeful that the second autopsy report will unearth the truth. “I hope that the tortured marks which were hidden in the first report will this time come to light,” he said.

A video of Salahuddin went viral in which he made faces at a Faisalabad ATM carry while robbing it. He was arrested a month later in Rahim Yar Khan on August 30. But a day after his arrest, he died in police custody. The police claim that he had a heart attack but his family says otherwise. They believe he was tortured.

