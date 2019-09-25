Running for education in Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat will be running 26.2 miles at the London Marathon next year to change hundreds of lives.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor is taking this initiative to raise funds for the rebuilding of five schools in Sukkur.

These schools will have space for 618 children to learn every year, Hayat shared on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

It all started after Hayat took on the role of becoming a goodwill ambassador for global charity organisation Penny Appeal.

It is one of the largest Muslim charities based out of UK, shared Penny Appeal founder Adeem Younis. The group works in 30 countries, including Africa, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhuttan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Related: Mehwish Hayat calls out filmmakers for the rise of Islamophobia

“I feel true happiness when I work for my society,” said Hayat, appreciating the efforts of the charity group. She said it is a credible organisation and she is proud to be associated with it.

She will be the first South Asian actress to participate in the London Marathon. Hayat says she will start training for it in November.

“It is a difficult challenge,” she said, talking about the kind of discipline and lifestyle change you need to run a marathon.

When asked why she chose to work on education, Hayat said education is the key through which one can make their life better. “Most of our problems are related to lack of education,” she said.

Younis said the philosophy behind Penny Appeal is to break the cycle of poverty, be it through education, health or any other sector. The organisation was born in Pakistan.

Related: Mehwish Hayat runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open

“What people really care about is that when they donate money to a charity, they want to see if it’s really making a difference,” said James Caan, a British-Pakistani entrepreneur, who is closely associated with the charity too.

Speaking about the importance of contributing to such causes, Hayat said one should use their privilege. “If you are influential, you should use your voice to give back to Pakistan,” she said.

To make a donation to Penny Appeal from Pakistan or any other country, you can visit the charity’s website.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.