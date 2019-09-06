Robbers’ gang busted in Islamabad

Islamabad police arrested on Friday three members of a gang for robbing a house a week earlier in Islamabad’s Madina Town.

Police recovered Rs0.63 million in cash, weapons and other looted goods from their possession. The dacoits were identified as Mohammad Akbar, Abdullah and Adam Khan, according to investigation officer ASI Tanvir.

The three suspects robbed a house on gun-point in Madina Town with two other accomplices on Sunday, said ASI Tanvi.

They looted Rs1.5 million in cash and jewellery, the ASI added.

He said that an investigation is under way and police is still searching for the other two members of the gang.

