Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Robbers’ gang busted in Islamabad

21 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Islamabad police arrested on Friday three members of a gang for robbing a house a week earlier in Islamabad’s Madina Town.

Police recovered Rs0.63 million in cash, weapons and other looted goods from their possession. The dacoits were identified as Mohammad Akbar, Abdullah and Adam Khan, according to investigation officer ASI Tanvir.

The three suspects robbed a house on gun-point in Madina Town with two other accomplices on Sunday, said ASI Tanvi.

They looted Rs1.5 million in cash and jewellery, the ASI added.

He said that an investigation is under way and police is still searching for the other two members of the gang.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad robbers
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
local
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
local
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, School, Welfare
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.