Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Return looted money and take your father: Chaudhry advises opposition

1 hour ago
 

Science and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition members are only concerned about getting their fathers out of jail. 

“If you want your father then return the money that you have looted,” he said while speaking to the media on Monday night. This is the only opposition for whom the people have no sympathies, Chaudhry added.

He remarked that Fazlur Rehman served as the chairperson for Kashmir committee for 30 years. “But he did nothing to help the Kashmiris.”

Eight million Kashmiris have been trapped inside their houses for 29 days now, he said, adding that the prayers of Kashmiris will soon be answered.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.