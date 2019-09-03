Return looted money and take your father: Chaudhry advises opposition

Science and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition members are only concerned about getting their fathers out of jail.

“If you want your father then return the money that you have looted,” he said while speaking to the media on Monday night. This is the only opposition for whom the people have no sympathies, Chaudhry added.

He remarked that Fazlur Rehman served as the chairperson for Kashmir committee for 30 years. “But he did nothing to help the Kashmiris.”

Eight million Kashmiris have been trapped inside their houses for 29 days now, he said, adding that the prayers of Kashmiris will soon be answered.

