Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA

1 hour ago
 

If you’re having trouble figuring out how to get your mobile phone registered, you can pay a visit to the nearest branch of your mobile operator and get it done in Rs100.

The service has been introduced by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to “facilitate consumers wanting to register their mobile devices”, according to a press statement issued by the authority on Wednesday.

It will be available at all franchises/ customer service centres of mobile networks across Pakistan.

This way, mobile phone users don’t have to travel to PTA’s offices located in only a few of the main cities.

Related: Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA

“PTA will only entertain walk-ins for mobile device registration at its headquarters in Islamabad and zonal offices till Friday, September 20,” the statement read.

To find out if a service centre close to your house is offering the service, you can visit check this list: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/facilitation-center.

Mobile devices can also be registered by dialing *8484# or visiting this link: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs/.

All IMEIs of a dual SIM mobile device must be registered, according to a recent announcement made by the PTA.

