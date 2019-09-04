Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Recording Baldia factory owners’ statements via video link challenged

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court’s decision to record the statements of the Baldia factory owners through video link has been challenged. 

The main suspect in the case, Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Wednesday. He said that Karachi’s security situation is better now and the owners of Ali Enterprises should come here and record their statements.

The court issued notices to the prosecutor for September 11.

Related: Baldia factory fire: There was no short-circuit, says eyewitness

At least 250 workers were burnt alive in a factory in Baldia Town on September 11, 2012. Rehman was the in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Baldia Town sector when the fire occurredNine people affiliated with the MQM, including Rauf Siddiqui, Rehman and Zubair alias Chariya, have been charged with setting ablaze the garment factory after the factory owners refused to pay them Rs250 million as ‘protection’ money.

The Ali Enterprises garments factory is owned by Arshad Bhaila, Shahid Bhaila and their father Abdul Aziz Bhaila. The owners were initially booked in the case and arrested for allegedly committing premeditated murder and neglecting the safety of their workers.

They were granted bail in February 2013 and eventually fled to Dubai claiming that they have been receiving threats to their lives.

TOPICS:
Baldia fire Sindh High Court
 
