Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi policeman’s father told him to murder two people: police

1 hour ago
 

The policeman who shot two people dead at the emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi was told to do so by his father, the police claimed on Monday. 

The suspect, identified as Constable Tehseen Tariq, is still on the run. He killed 50-year-old Lehrasab and his son 24-year-old Naveed on August 31.

His father has been arrested in Gujjar Khan. The police claimed that Tariq, the suspect’s father, had initially opened fire on Lehrasab and his sister Razia in Kallar Syedan and injured them. Lehrasab and his son had gone to the hospital to have Razia treated when the second attack occurred, the police said.

Related: Policeman shoots man, his son dead at Rawalpindi’s DHQ Hospital

Tariq also opened fire on the police team that went to arrest him. The police first cordoned off the area and then arrested him.

A case has been registered Tariq at the Ganj Mandi police station for attempted murder.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Police Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.