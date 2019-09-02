Rawalpindi policeman’s father told him to murder two people: police

The policeman who shot two people dead at the emergency ward of the DHQ Hospital in Rawalpindi was told to do so by his father, the police claimed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Constable Tehseen Tariq, is still on the run. He killed 50-year-old Lehrasab and his son 24-year-old Naveed on August 31.

His father has been arrested in Gujjar Khan. The police claimed that Tariq, the suspect’s father, had initially opened fire on Lehrasab and his sister Razia in Kallar Syedan and injured them. Lehrasab and his son had gone to the hospital to have Razia treated when the second attack occurred, the police said.

Tariq also opened fire on the police team that went to arrest him. The police first cordoned off the area and then arrested him.

A case has been registered Tariq at the Ganj Mandi police station for attempted murder.

