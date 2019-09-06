Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Rawalpindi man accused of killing brother over high electricity bill

24 mins ago
 

A man has been arrested on charges of murdering his brother over high electricity bill in Rawalpindi. 

Rawat SHO Muhammad Kashif said that their father colluded with his son to protect him. He told the police that his son was killed during a robbery at their house. He even filed an FIR over robbery charges.

The deceased’s widow, however, told the police that there was no robbery and her husband was killed by his brother, adding that her father-in-law was trying to cover for the murder.

The police then detained the main suspect and he confessed to the murder during interrogation.

The murder weapon has been seized from the suspect too.

 

