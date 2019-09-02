Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi fake faith healer arrested for assaulting women

3 hours ago
 

A fake faith healer has been arrested in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta for assaulting women under the guise of ‘exorcism’. 

The suspect has been identified as Younus alias Dabba Pir. The police said that he used to tell families to let women stay with him for a night and then he used to assault them.

Saddar SP Mazhar Iqbal said that the fake faith healer’s accomplices will be arrested in the next 24 hours.

Related: Five-year-old hospitalised after ‘exorcism’ by fake Sargodha pir

On Sunday, a five-year-old boy was hospitalised in Sargodha after being beaten during an exorcism.

The child, identified as Aahil Raza, was taken to a fake spiritual healer by his mother. He conducted an exorcism, during which he beat the child and seriously injured him.

A case has been lodged at the Cantt police station against the man identified as Waseem Shah.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
