Rangers, police deployed in Ghotki after anti-blasphemy protests

Large contingents of police and paramilitary Rangers were deployed in Ghotki on Sunday following protests over alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by a school principal.

The principal, who is a member of the minority Hindu community, blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during a class on Saturday, students alleged.

The suspect fled along with his family after the incident sparked protests in the city. Police, however, registered a case against him on Saturday.

Reports also suggested vandalisation of the private school and other public property by the protesters.

Religious groups and organisations called for a shutter-down strike in the wake of the incident. All business centres in Ghotki remained closed on Sunday.

Authorities deployed large contingents of law enforcement agencies and paramilitary forces to avoid any untoward incident.

Sukkur Region’s Additional Inspector General Jamil Ahmed said on Sunday the accused was in “safe custody” of the police. He said a fair investigation would be ensured after confirmation of the facts and justice will prevail.

The “situation in Ghotki is back to normal,” the officer said on Twitter.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said the First Information Report of the incident had been registered and the suspect was under the custody of police. He promised a transparent investigation into the incident.

Ghani, however, said it was an act of an individual and the entire Hindu community had no fault in it.

“If the allegations are proven, then action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” he said, appealing local religious figures and general public to remain calm.

“We regard the public sentiment, but an entire community cannot be blamed for an individual’s act,” he said.

